In case you’ve forgotten, Dennis Graham, father of Drake, is the coolest dad in hip-hop: He’s pals with Marilyn Manson, he wore a purple suit with matching shoes to the Billboard Music Awards, and he has his own smoke-filled R&B music video. It seems like Graham is a fun dad who’s proud of his son… so proud, in fact, that he recently got a tattoo of Drake’s face.
TMZ says that Graham met tattoo artist Money Mike at a birthday party, where Graham said he wanted to make this happen. Mike of course obliged, and he wrote of the experience on Tumblr, “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!”
Graham’s tattoo matches the one Drake got of his father back in 2014, a small portrait based on his mugshot:
For those somehow still doubting Graham’s devotion to his son, he also had himself a adorable Drake-themed birthday party a couple weeks ago, complete with “players goblets,” as he calls them, and a poster of Graham and Drake facing each other à la the Nothing Was The Same album cover.
What a wonderful Birthday party last night thanks to everyone,By far the best party that I ever had @thedonjuanshow @jenellling @melirowland @ms.holly_wood @queenhoneyc @lifeisarealtrip @reddxmaz @sharoneva1 @champagnepapi @86yoself @chrisjhoyle and everyone,Thanks for all your beautiful Birthday wishes such a fabulous night with friends and family,If you didn't get invited sorry it was not intentional 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💯💯💯💯💯🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶@sunofhollywood @elitescientist
In case you can’t get enough of Dennis Graham, don’t worry: He’s working on new music.
