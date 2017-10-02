Drake’s Dad Got An Enormous Tattoo Of His Son’s Face

10.02.17 1 hour ago

In case you’ve forgotten, Dennis Graham, father of Drake, is the coolest dad in hip-hop: He’s pals with Marilyn Manson, he wore a purple suit with matching shoes to the Billboard Music Awards, and he has his own smoke-filled R&B music video. It seems like Graham is a fun dad who’s proud of his son… so proud, in fact, that he recently got a tattoo of Drake’s face.

TMZ says that Graham met tattoo artist Money Mike at a birthday party, where Graham said he wanted to make this happen. Mike of course obliged, and he wrote of the experience on Tumblr, “Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya. CHUUUCH!”

Graham’s tattoo matches the one Drake got of his father back in 2014, a small portrait based on his mugshot:

@dr_woo_ssc mini portrait of my father

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

For those somehow still doubting Graham’s devotion to his son, he also had himself a adorable Drake-themed birthday party a couple weeks ago, complete with “players goblets,” as he calls them, and a poster of Graham and Drake facing each other à la the Nothing Was The Same album cover.

In case you can’t get enough of Dennis Graham, don’t worry: He’s working on new music.

