Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After searching far and wide, and irritating the hell out of his wife for weeks earlier this year with the query, “Have the Drake vocals come in yet?” DJ Khaled has finally unveiled the fruits of his collaboration with the 6 God. The new single “To The Max” is just that: maximum. The song carries a mile a minute drumbeat that gets the energy going, and pushes Drake as he raps about well-worn subjects like love that he can’t have or doesn’t even really want. “Only say “I love you” just so I can hear it back / Sometimes, other times I’d love to have you back.”

For the cover of the single, Khaled used a pretty adorable picture of his kid Asahd with his arms raised in triumph. He also revealed the cover of his next album Grateful as well as the released date, June 23 on Instagram. “WOW!! This is my 10th Album! And this is my sons First Album,” Khaled wrote. “TEARS OF JOY!!! I’ve been through so many storms! I weathered every storm! I always knew there would be sunshine on the other side !! I never gave up !! I

For his part, Drake made sure to shout out the young kid behind the boards, making things happen on Grateful. “ME AND BILLI AKA @djkhaled back at it again tmrw…THANKS TO ASAHD FOR NOT ONLY EXECUTIVE PRODUCING GRATEFUL BUT ALSO USING HIS TINY FINGERS TO PROGRAM THE GRAPHICS FOR THIS EXTRA COOL IG PROMO VIDEO…”

ME AND BILLI AKA @djkhaled back at it again tmrw…THANKS TO ASAHD FOR NOT ONLY EXECUTIVE PRODUCING GRATEFUL BUT ALSO USING HIS TINY FINGERS TO PROGRAM THE GRAPHICS FOR THIS EXTRA COOL IG PROMO VIDEO…🔑 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

Check out Drake and Khaled’ collaboration “To The Max” up top.