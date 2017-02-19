Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You’ve gotten yourselves into a fine mess, Grammyfolks. It’s certainly nothing new for The Recording Academy® to be called out for being out of touch at their annual ritzy shindig. At this point, the snubs are almost a bigger deal than the ceremony itself. (Which in turn drives Rihanna to drink.) Drake shared his thoughts on Saturday during an hour-long interview with DJ Semtex on OVO Sound Radio.

Oddly enough, one of the things that vexes Drake the most about the Grammys is one of the two trophies he won this year. The Degrassi alum expressed confusion over how his mega-smash “Hotline Bling” was considered a rap entry. (He’s not wrong.)

“Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category,” said Drake. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why. I won two awards, but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.”

In a year where Adele had to explain to the globe that Beyoncé deserves the Album of the Year statuette above anyone else, there’s definitely a disconnect between the Grammys themselves and the musical landscape they cover. Maybe next year all three can spend Grammy night at a water park or at Pizza Hut instead. Just charge $49.99 on PPV and let the money wave roll in.