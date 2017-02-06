Drake Is The Latest Musician To Join The ‘F*ck Donald Trump’ Movement

Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

Drake usually isn’t known for making political stances, but it sounds like he’s fed up with at least one world leader. At one of his shows in London for the Boy Meets World tour, the native Canadian shared some pretty harsh words for America’s new president Donald Trump: “F*ck that man.”

To be fair, he never actually calls Trump by name, however the implications are clear given the way the rapper described his reaction to recent news he’s witnessed in the media recently. “For some reason in my room, they got the TV set to CNN,” Drake was captured saying in video captured by a fan. “Everyday I wake up, I see all of this bulls-t going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart. People trying to make us turn against each other.”

He continued, “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment….if you take a look around this room, you’ll see people from all races, and all places. And all we did is come inside this building to show love, celebrate more life, and more music. And I just want you to understand that if you ever thought for a second any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your mind. It’s on us to keep this sh-t together. F*ck that man.”

Watch the video below.

