OVO YORKDALE FLAGSHIP from October’s Very Own on Vimeo.

Drake and his October’s Very Own crew apparently roll very, very deep — even on simple shopping trips to the mall. It seems like no matter what The Boy decides to do, there’s just no way he’s going to go anything less than all out. To be fair, he had a pretty good reason for being extra this time.

Taking a break from winning everything at the Billboard Music Awards while performing in a fountain, avoiding rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, hilariously pitching his own brand of liquor with his old-school player of a dad (who is getting his own musical career off to groovy good start with “Kinda Crazy“), and holding goofball jersey retirement ceremonies for strippers who aren’t quite ready to hang up their clear heels just yet, Drake and his boys mobbed out at Toronto’s Yorkdale mall to shoot a quasi-music video for More Life standout, “Gyalchester,” while cruising the hall in a blacked out Escalade in matching black OVO sweaters.

Drake will be opening the OVO Flagship Store this Saturday, August 5 at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, so the one-minute, not-quite-music video featuring “Gyalchester” doubles as promo for the opening as well. They probably won’t be allowed to drive that Cadillac through the mall during business hours, however.