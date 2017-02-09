Drake’s Muslim Fans Are Boycotting Over Accusations Of Islamophobia

Getty Image

Drake was just saying “f*ck Donald Trump” and was on his peace love ish a few days while on his Boy Meets World tour. Now The Boy is being accused of Islamophobia.

Drake’s Muslim fans are boycotting the Jewish rapper after they claim he told a female concert goer to remove her hijab. In the clip that appeared to have been recorded earlier this month, Drake’s heard giving the unidentified woman a shout out before advising her to get a bit more comfortable. “You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might wanna take this off. You gotta turn the f*ck up. You gon have to come out that sh*t.”