We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

Drake’s love for the city of Houston, Texas is well-documented. He recorded large parts of game-changing debut So Far Gone there, his management through H-town’s own J. Prince got him his Young Money deal, and he parties there often, even holding the “jersey retirement party” for his favorite Houston residents at a Houston strip club during his Houston Appreciation Week. So it’s no surprise that Drake is “devastated” by the flooding and destruction currently being caused by Hurricane Harvey, and wants to help out, even though he is actually out of the country.

“We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused,” Drake posted to Instagram in a lengthy caption of a map of Texas with the state flag colors inside its outline. “I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible.”

He went on to praise the emergency responders working diligently to rescue people and provided support during the crisis, writing, “I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way.”

He followed up with a post sharing emergency service contact numbers for anyone who might be following him and needed assistance. Since Harvey made landfall Friday, more than six people have died and thousands have been displaced by the worst flooding Houston has seen in a long time, with some areas reporting up to 20 inches of rain.