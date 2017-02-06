Getty Image

Drake has yet to set an official release date for More Life, but the project’s arrival is becoming more imminent by the day. To keep fans thirsting for it, the rapper previewed a new track titled “Hush up the Silence” featuring Wizkid.

The song appeared during this past weekend’s episode of OVO Sound, which is often used as a place for Drake and his crew to test out new music. If “Hush up the Silence” sounds familiar, it’s because the tune leaked in part several weeks ago but we can hear the tune better here. The rhythmic track sticks to the dancehall vibe that was heavily present on Views. To here the tune, scroll to the 60:15 mark in the player below.

Although it wasn’t billed as a More Life track, “Hush…” will most likely end up on the project. Drake’s been very consistent in describing Life… as a playlist and a platform to introduce fans to artists and sounds that he’s into. Wizkid is definitely one of those names, after he was featured on the record-breaking hit “One Dance” and Drizzy also blessed him with a feature for the “Ojuelegba” remix a while back.

Besides premiering the track, Drake’s manager and OVO founder Oliver El-Khatib gave a status update on More Life during his OVO Sound set. “Everything’s moving along nicely,” he said. “As soon as it’s done, you guys will be the first to know.”