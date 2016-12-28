If any questions remained about a possible relationship between them, Drake and Jennifer Lopez damn near removed all doubt by both posting the same exact pic on Instagram that showed them snuggled up together.
Drake’s spent the past couple of weeks trying to woo Lopez, 47, on social media and who could really blame the 30-year-old MC after seeing the selfie she posted a while back? While most users seem to marvel at the fact that Drake’s now romantically linked with another famous female singer, comedian Lil Duval begs to differ, calling the photo a “trap pic” to lure in other women.
Rihanna and J Lo in one calendar year, son really a legend