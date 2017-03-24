Getty Image

Four days. That’s exactly how much time Kendrick Lamar let Drake enjoy the success of his new playlist/album More Life. Not even a whole week, just a little over 96 hours. With the timing of a metronome Kung Fu Kenny hopped back into the fray with “The Heart Part 4” and made the rap world turn all their precious attention to him and once again, it seems their subliminal war with each other is back on.

Like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao before them, Drake and Kendrick have been circling one another for years, and now it might finally be time for them to put the gloves on and officially square off. The stage is set, and Drake is at his most aggressive and surly, and Kendrick just itching for the chance to get into the ring. They never name names, so fans are always left to figure out just which line is meant for who like Zach Galifianakis.

Because of that, the idea has been tossed around that Big Sean is the victim of Kendrick’s wrath, and he might be, but the perception is that Kenny is taking aim at Drake, and with these things perception becomes reality. Sure, there may be some jabs at Sean but when Kendrick blurts “Hoe, Jay Z Hall of Fame, sit your punk ass down (Sit yo’ punk ass down)/So that means you ain’t bigger than rapping” there’s only one Canadian, rapper/singer, former TV actor he could possibly be talking about. Now it seems the battle is finally underway, and the ball is officially in Drake’s court to see if he’ll even meet the challenge.