Lil Wayne has accomplished many feats during his legendary, 25-year career in music but one of the greatest and savviest moves of his career just might have been giving a Canadian rapper/singer named Aubrey a chance. Wayne is largely credited as the first major industry force to let Drake get his foot in the door and kickstart the 6 God’s career, and Drizzy has always been thankful to Wayne in the public light. He recently even went so far as to tattoo Wayne’s face on his arm, and today he took to Instagram to wish Weezy a very special happy birthday.

In the caption of a picture of Wayne, Drake revealed how Wayne was such an inspiration to him and has given him “endless tools” to help him succeed. “Happy Birthday bossssssy! Thank you for the endless tools and the inspiration!” Drake said in the post before revealing a funny story about Wayne doing the impossible and refusing to be told what he couldn’t do. “I would have been lost at how to maneuver this game without watching you do it first. I remember when they told you that it was impossible to build a skate ramp on your roof…and then I came back and you were skating on your roof. Please never change. Love for life.”