NBA Players Who Are Also Musicians

Drake Added A Portrait Of Lil Wayne To His Odd Collection Of Tattoos

#Lil Wayne #Drake
Contributing Writer
07.25.17

🤘🏽

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

On the More Life cut “Gyalchester,” Drake raps “Tat on my ribs, like I do not know what permanent is,” and it seems like typical Drake bragging, but it’s also a telling look into the man’s mentality on tattoos. He clearly isn’t too concerned with the whole “permanent” part of tattoos, as he is rich and coverups and removals are probably like going to the store to buy a Pepsi for him. As such, tats have kind of become a thing for Drizzy, as he’s added a ton of noteworthy and kind of odd permanent ink to his body, including a tattoos of Sade, Aaliyah, a homage to Skepta and a bunch of other random splotches of ink that seem like he spun a wheel or tossed a dart at a board when deciding what to get.

Well Drake’s latest tat is sure to get a rise out of some people, as he seems to have placed a portrait of his mentor Lil Wayne on his arm. Can you see it here?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Drake
TAGSDrakeLil Wayne

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 7 days ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP