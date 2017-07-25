Drake Added A Portrait Of Lil Wayne To His Odd Collection Of Tattoos

🤘🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

On the More Life cut “Gyalchester,” Drake raps “Tat on my ribs, like I do not know what permanent is,” and it seems like typical Drake bragging, but it’s also a telling look into the man’s mentality on tattoos. He clearly isn’t too concerned with the whole “permanent” part of tattoos, as he is rich and coverups and removals are probably like going to the store to buy a Pepsi for him. As such, tats have kind of become a thing for Drizzy, as he’s added a ton of noteworthy and kind of odd permanent ink to his body, including a tattoos of Sade, Aaliyah, a homage to Skepta and a bunch of other random splotches of ink that seem like he spun a wheel or tossed a dart at a board when deciding what to get.

Well Drake’s latest tat is sure to get a rise out of some people, as he seems to have placed a portrait of his mentor Lil Wayne on his arm. Can you see it here?