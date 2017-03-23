Young Money

Despite calling it a ‘playlist’ Drake’s latest project More Life really feels like another album. A long album, an exciting, eclectic, altogether energized album, but an album nonetheless. The “6 God” himself hasn’t done much to disabuse this notion, especially now that he’s decided to burn the thing to CD and sell it to the masses. That’s right, you can pick up a physical copy of More Life in stores later this month on March 31. Alas, no news yet to report for the vinyl fans.

As many expected it would, More Life has dominated the charts across the last week, posting up some truly eye-popping sales and stream figures. In the first 24-hours after it hit, the project shattered Apple Music’s single-day streaming record with 89.9 million plays. It did almost as well on Spotify where it garnered another 61.3 million streams. As the week rolls on, it’s almost unimaginable to dream a scenario where Drake won’t end up back on top of the album charts again, after an impressive multi-week run with Views last year.

You can only imagine that having some physical copies floating out in the world will only help goose his numbers. Despite all the hate that gets thrown his way, Drake stays winning.