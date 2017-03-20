Young Money

Drake’s latest project More Life is not an album in the strictest sense of the word. The 6 God himself has taken to calling it a playlist, and at 22-tracks and nearly an hour0and-a-half long, it features a wide, diverse range of different artists, composers, writers and producers. Naturally, his close collaborator Noah “40” Shebib logs a ton of credits, but you’ll also find a number of surprising names as well like Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder.

In case you were curious about all the people who helped get this behemoth out in to the hands and headphones of the masses, you can check out the entire tracklist, with full credits below.

1. “Free Smoke”

Written by Hiatus Kaiyote, Danny Brown, Bryan Antoine, Tony Yayo, Allen Ritter, Boi-1da, & Drake

Produced by Allen Ritter & Boi-1da

Additional Music: Akira Woodgrain

Background Vocals: Baka Not Nice

Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Noel “Gadget” Campbell

2. “No Long Talk” (Feat. Giggs)

Written by Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, CuBeatz, MurdaBeatz, Giggs, & Drake

Produced by MurdaBeatz & Cubeatz

Recording Engineers: Noel Cadastre, Carl “Dennis” Willets, & Dirty Saj

Mixed by Gadget

3. “Passionfruit”

Written by Nana Rogues & Drake

Produced by Nana Rogues

Additional Vocals: Dennis Graham, Zoë Kravitz, & Moodymann

Recording Engineers: Noel Cadastre & Noah “40” Shebib

Mixed by Gadget

Assistant Recording Engineer: Gregg Moffett

4. “Jorja Interlude” (Feat. Jorja Smith)

Written By Stevie Wonder, Don McLean, Adrian “X” Eccleston, 40, Jorja Smith, & Drake

Produced by 40

Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Gadget

5. “Get It Together” (Feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)

Written by Peter Jefferies, 40, Bucie, Black Coffee, Jorja Smith, & Drake

Produced by Nineteen85

Additional Production: 40

Outro Production: Stwo

Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Gadget

6. “Madiba Riddim”

Written by Frank Dukes, Nineteen85, & Drake

Produced by Frank Dukes & Nineteen85

Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Gadget

7. “Blem” (Feat. Lionel Richie & Lil Wayne)

Written by Lionel Richie, T-Minus, & Drake

Produced by T-Minus

Additional Music: Frank Dukes

Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Gadget

8. “4422” (Feat. Sampha)

Written by FrancisGotHeat & Sampha

Produced by FrancisGotHeat

Mixed by Gadget

9. “Gyalchester”

Written by Drake

Produced by iBeatz

Backing Vocals: Baka Not Nice

Recording Engineers: Harley Arsenault & Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Gadget

10. “Skepta Interlude” (Feat. Skepta)

Written by Drake & Skepta

Produced by Nana Rogues

11. “Portland” (Feat. Quavo & Travis Scott)

Written by Quavo, Travis Scott, & Drake

Produced by MurdaBeatz & Cubeatz

Recording Engineers: Quavo, Travis Scott, & Noel Cadastre

Mixed by Gadget