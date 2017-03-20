Drake’s latest project More Life is not an album in the strictest sense of the word. The 6 God himself has taken to calling it a playlist, and at 22-tracks and nearly an hour0and-a-half long, it features a wide, diverse range of different artists, composers, writers and producers. Naturally, his close collaborator Noah “40” Shebib logs a ton of credits, but you’ll also find a number of surprising names as well like Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder.
In case you were curious about all the people who helped get this behemoth out in to the hands and headphones of the masses, you can check out the entire tracklist, with full credits below.
1. “Free Smoke”
Written by Hiatus Kaiyote, Danny Brown, Bryan Antoine, Tony Yayo, Allen Ritter, Boi-1da, & Drake
Produced by Allen Ritter & Boi-1da
Additional Music: Akira Woodgrain
Background Vocals: Baka Not Nice
Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Noel “Gadget” Campbell
2. “No Long Talk” (Feat. Giggs)
Written by Tim Gomringer, Kevin Gomringer, CuBeatz, MurdaBeatz, Giggs, & Drake
Produced by MurdaBeatz & Cubeatz
Recording Engineers: Noel Cadastre, Carl “Dennis” Willets, & Dirty Saj
Mixed by Gadget
3. “Passionfruit”
Written by Nana Rogues & Drake
Produced by Nana Rogues
Additional Vocals: Dennis Graham, Zoë Kravitz, & Moodymann
Recording Engineers: Noel Cadastre & Noah “40” Shebib
Mixed by Gadget
Assistant Recording Engineer: Gregg Moffett
4. “Jorja Interlude” (Feat. Jorja Smith)
Written By Stevie Wonder, Don McLean, Adrian “X” Eccleston, 40, Jorja Smith, & Drake
Produced by 40
Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Gadget
5. “Get It Together” (Feat. Black Coffee & Jorja Smith)
Written by Peter Jefferies, 40, Bucie, Black Coffee, Jorja Smith, & Drake
Produced by Nineteen85
Additional Production: 40
Outro Production: Stwo
Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Gadget
6. “Madiba Riddim”
Written by Frank Dukes, Nineteen85, & Drake
Produced by Frank Dukes & Nineteen85
Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Gadget
7. “Blem” (Feat. Lionel Richie & Lil Wayne)
Written by Lionel Richie, T-Minus, & Drake
Produced by T-Minus
Additional Music: Frank Dukes
Recording Engineer: Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Gadget
8. “4422” (Feat. Sampha)
Written by FrancisGotHeat & Sampha
Produced by FrancisGotHeat
Mixed by Gadget
9. “Gyalchester”
Written by Drake
Produced by iBeatz
Backing Vocals: Baka Not Nice
Recording Engineers: Harley Arsenault & Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Gadget
10. “Skepta Interlude” (Feat. Skepta)
Written by Drake & Skepta
Produced by Nana Rogues
11. “Portland” (Feat. Quavo & Travis Scott)
Written by Quavo, Travis Scott, & Drake
Produced by MurdaBeatz & Cubeatz
Recording Engineers: Quavo, Travis Scott, & Noel Cadastre
Mixed by Gadget
