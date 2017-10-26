Getty Image

Drake has won three Grammys, including one for Best Rap Album in 2013. He’s been nominated 27 times, he’s rapped “I got a gold trophy from the committee for validation,” and even has a song called “Grammys” but apparently, he just doesn’t care about the Grammys anymore. Even with all his past focus on the prestigious award show, Drizzy appears done with the entire ceremony as he didn’t submit his latest album More Life or any songs for Grammy consideration this year, according to the Associated Press.

The AP cites a source close to the nomination process, who says he didn’t submit the album for Album of the Year or Best Rap Album, or any of the album’s 22 tracks for categories like Song of the Year, Record of the Year or Best Rap Song. Aubrey’s reasoning isn’t clear at the moment, and he’s yet to mention the situation on social media or any other platform but there were inklings that he’d soured on the Grammys earlier this year.

The 31-year-old skipped this year’s show, and scoffed at the idea that he won Best Rap Song for his smash “Hotline Bling.” “Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category,” he said back in February. “Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why. I won two awards, but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.”

It wasn’t the only time he’s skipped the big show either, as he skipped the 2015 Grammys to watch battle rap, despite being nominated for three awards. So, yeah, despite his past fascination with Grammys, Drake clearly doesn’t care anymore. With his frienemies Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar likely to clean up at this year’s Grammys, it’s a wonder if Drake would have snuck in any wins anyway. Now we’ll never know.