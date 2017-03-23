Why Do People Hate Drake So Much?

Getty Image

Full Disclosure: I went in to More Life expecting to hate it.

Call it a post-Views hangover, a general, hardened anti-Drake stance from years of “meh” releases or a lingering anger that he ruined a release from Future’s (first?) golden era. But Drake’s new project was so good that it made me a fan even starting from a negative position. So, imagine my surprise I emerged into the sunlight blinking and humming — it’s feature film length, after all — to find that a vast chunk of the critical and internet world pure straight hated it.

Now, there’s plenty to dislike on Life. Drake’s labeling of the project as a “playlist” is a bit of a dodge, a way to avoid the critical harshness and need for cohesion that comes with the word “album.” Like all Drake projects, it’s too long. There’s some definite filler in its 22 tracks. “No Long Talk” is so bad that I almost stopped listening.

But the hate that was spewing out from other corners of the music internet seemed too bitter and mean to come from minor squabbles about length or technicalities of classification. This Drake hate was more deep-seated than that. And certainly couldn’t be coming from a song as joyous as “Madiba Rhythm” which excised the shortcomings of Drake’s biggest hit to make a purely undeniable record. This anger and darkness wasn’t coming from Drake for once, but from somewhere inside the reviewers.

So, it leaves us with the question. What’s with all the Drake hate? And where, exactly is it coming from?

I have a few theories…

It’s Hard To Like Drake, The Man

A good bit of Drake hate stems from the fact that there is a lot to dislike about Drake as a person.

He’s working through a lot of hypocritical #VIEWpoints from his sad, triumphant perch on the CN Tower. He’s a world-traveling playboy type who expects purity from every woman he’s ever slept with. He’s a soap opera star who wants you to think he came from nothing. He’s an absolute king of throwing stones and hiding his hand, trying to play up the fact that his pain deserves sympathy while using his bully pulpit to attack less-famous rappers.

Overall, he seems like the type of person who will do and say anything in a bid to gain the world’s affection. The 6 God is more Old Testament in that he’s absolutely desperate to be liked — a fact that comes through in everything he does including his seemingly contradictory sports team affiliations.

And it’s this last bit that tends to bleed into the criticism of his music. When Drake gets his biggest hit ever on the backs of a Caribbean style of music that’s far removed from him despite Toronto’s own diversity, when he snaps up an up-and-coming rapper for a symbiotic signal boost like “Versace” or when he whips out that always ill-advised patois, we’re going to color the moves with the idea that this is Drake trying too hard to stay in our good graces.

This morphs the Drake we hold in our minds from a pop star doing what pop stars do to stay relevant — namely bending new sounds to their whims to stay in the conversation — to a malevolent schemer counting Instagram likes and reading market research data while styling himself as an underdog and an everyman. It reads as phony, and for some reason, that’s not what we want in our mass-marketed musical products.

But honestly, it’s ridiculous to think that someone as clued into hip-hop and its adjacent styles of music as Drake is wouldn’t pick up a few things here and there. Especially as he circumnavigates the globe to bring his old stuff to people live. In his own words he switches flows like he switches time zones. And anyone who can listen to “Get It Together” and feel some type of way about it is depriving themselves of joy.