Drake Is Planning To Do More Acting After ‘More Life’

Drake’s fandom for the University of Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team and his close connection to head coach John Calipari have been very well documented over the years, from him playing with the team during Midnight Madness events to receiving a national championship ring when the team won in 2012. That’s why it’s completely fitting that he make an appearance on the coach’s Cal Cast podcast show to talk with the man he calls his “most iconic mentor.” Drake’s admiration for Cal makes it so he’s comfortable sharing loads of info about his life, his career and what’s coming next over the course of there almost hour-long conversation.

The appreciation goes both ways, too. Calipari intros the show by lauding praise on the artist. “Drake is one of the most talented entertainers on the planet,” he said. “More importantly, though, he’s a great person and someone I’m honored to call my friend.” The two pals run through how Drake got his start in acting, how Cal and UK were influencing factors in his decision to get his high school degree in his mid-20s and so much more. Most importantly, Drake opens up to discuss his upcoming project, More Life, which is something he hasn’t done much of since first announcing it in late 2016.

The “Fake Love” rapper reiterated the idea that More Life is a playlist, a sort of in between project he’s working on while he works on albums. “To keep people excited, give them new music, let them know I’m still hungry,” Drake said. “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”

He’s not only hungry to keep giving fans music, but he’s also anticipating a return to his thespian roots at some point soon. “Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into,” he said. “I think after I release More Life, which is this playlist I’m working on and finish this tour, I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

Listen to the full podcast above.