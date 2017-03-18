Young Money

It took longer than expected, but Drake has given us More Life, his latest, project. Initially set to drop at the end of 2016, Drizzy instead opted for a delay, which seemed fine given he just dropped an album and had two separate tours to deal with.

We’ve also already been treated to a few songs and snippets. Last week he announced the official release date would be 3/18, and now it’s finally here.

But, to be clear, More Life isn’t an album, but it also isn’t a mixtape.

It’s a playlist. I’m off…I did the album, Views was the album…that was what it was and thank you again for everybody that supported that. But I’m off like mixtapes. I want to do a playlist. I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life so this is More Life, the playlist. You might hear some tunes from the family on there .Most people would like go probably take a break, but for me I just want to get right back to it. Be with the people again… I just want to celebrate life. More life. That’s what we live by. That’s something we not take for granted.

And that’s the short version; Drake has since gone much further in depth on this. You can experience More Life for yourself below.