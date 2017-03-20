Drake dropped his new playlist/project/whatever More Life over the weekend. Just like the grime tracks he’s so clearly been inspired by, it doesn’t matter what you call it. Fans of all stripes were there for new Drake songs either way and more than a few celebrities and musicians couldn’t help but get excited at the prospect of new Drake.
Everyone from tween-beloved Austin Mahone to rap curio Riff Raff couldn’t contain themselves when confronted with new music from the 6 God.
Join The Discussion: Log In With