Young Money

Drake dropped his new playlist/project/whatever More Life over the weekend. Just like the grime tracks he’s so clearly been inspired by, it doesn’t matter what you call it. Fans of all stripes were there for new Drake songs either way and more than a few celebrities and musicians couldn’t help but get excited at the prospect of new Drake.

Everyone from tween-beloved Austin Mahone to rap curio Riff Raff couldn’t contain themselves when confronted with new music from the 6 God.

Yo chill bro im gonna get on that new drake album right when I'm done with this beauty and the beast soundtrack. Damn gimme a second — Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) March 20, 2017

More life just dropped… no one talk to me for a few days👂🏼🔥 — Austin Mahone (@AustinMahone) March 19, 2017

These @Drake and @officialgiggs songs on more life are all I've been listening to on repeat. respect 🙏🏼 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) March 20, 2017

"HiDDEN HiLLS WHERE i POSE" WOOOOOOOOOW@Drake MORE LiFE 22 TRACKS OF 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/fCXxjNKCgE — RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) March 19, 2017

Very proud of what @Drake has accomplished as a Canadian Artist to me he the first Canadian Global ICON – "The Greatest" #OVO #MoreLife — 16 WIVES (@JoviLeMonstre) March 20, 2017