Drake Tells Crowd At ‘Boy Meets World’ Tour Stop He Has New Music Coming

11.06.17

Drake has been relatively quiet on the music front, but that may be about to change. Footage popped up of Drake at the New Zealand leg of his Boy Meets World tour, recollecting a story of him walking through the airport and being asked the question on many of his fan’s minds: “when you droppin’ some new sh*t?”

Who knows what he told the airport employee, but he let the crowd know that “he’s always working” for them and most importantly that “he’s got sh*t coming.” His last statement made the crowd explode at the anticipation of new music. Of course, he also announced new music at the OVO fest in August.

His More Life project was well-regarded, but the project’s playlist format may have hurt its rollout and ultimately how Drake chose to promote it. Some even suggested that “pop Drake” and “rap Drake” should make two separate albums. Who knows what exactly is coming now, but if it’s coming next year like Drake suggested in August, we may get to hear some warmup singles in the last two months of the year.

While apparently creating new music, Drake been busy getting tattoos and zipping motorized luggage in airports throughout the world. We’ll look forward to hearing the new music, but in the meantime, moral of the story: If you want to know when your favorite artist is dropping music? Just ask them.

