@benballer out here going insane 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Drake apparently celebrates his achievements the way most Roman emperors used to after victories on the battlefield. After closing out the London leg of his Boy Meets World tour a few days ago, the self-proclaimed 6 God decided to splurge a little, dropping $120,000 dollars on a custom made multi-colored diamond chain.

Drizzy decided to add to his collection of OVO owl chains by getting a brand-new Ben Baller custom design. According to TMZ, Baller hand-delivered the IF & Co. Jewelers-designed OVO chain and pendant to The Boy himself in Los Angeles. The chain and pendant features a gaudy mix of 40 carat blue, canary and white WS diamonds along with a cluster of pink sapphires.

Baller himself took to IG where he revealed that, “For the longest time I’ve been wanting to make a chain with ice blue diamonds along with pink sapphires and of course some canary diamonds.”

For the longest time I've been wanting to make a chain with ice blue diamonds along with pink sapphires and of course some canary diamonds and #VVS 💎 🌺 We invented the custom clasp game and I've seen so many try to copy us and FAIL. #IFANDCO A post shared by Ben Baller 🇰🇷 (@benballer) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

In another post, he quoted a line from Drizzy’sMore Life track “Gyalchester” to describe the new piece. “Hermes Link… Ice Blue Mink. We had to go crazy AGAIN…. Light 40 carats. The New #OVO owl.”

The new, super version of the OVO chain comes on the heels of a number of recent Drake accolades and Ws. His “playlist” More Life is currently enjoying its second week at the top of the Billboard 200. After purchasing the rights to the UK based Top Boy