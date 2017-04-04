Did Drake Invent The Late Night Surprise Album Drop?

Drake Celebrated The End Of His World Tour By Splurging On A $120,000 OVO Chain

#Drake
04.04.17 50 mins ago

@benballer out here going insane 🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake apparently celebrates his achievements the way most Roman emperors used to after victories on the battlefield. After closing out the London leg of his Boy Meets World tour a few days ago, the self-proclaimed 6 God decided to splurge a little, dropping $120,000 dollars on a custom made multi-colored diamond chain.

Drizzy decided to add to his collection of OVO owl chains by getting a brand-new Ben Baller custom design. According to TMZ, Baller hand-delivered the IF & Co. Jewelers-designed OVO chain and pendant to The Boy himself in Los Angeles. The chain and pendant features a gaudy mix of 40 carat blue, canary and white WS diamonds along with a cluster of pink sapphires.

Baller himself took to IG where he revealed that, “For the longest time I’ve been wanting to make a chain with ice blue diamonds along with pink sapphires and of course some canary diamonds.”

In another post, he quoted a line from Drizzy’sMore Life track “Gyalchester” to describe the new piece. “Hermes Link… Ice Blue Mink. We had to go crazy AGAIN…. Light 40 carats. The New #OVO owl.”

The new, super version of the OVO chain comes on the heels of a number of recent Drake accolades and Ws. His “playlist” More Life is currently enjoying its second week at the top of the Billboard 200. After purchasing the rights to the UK based Top Boy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSBoy Meets World TourDrakeOVO
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP