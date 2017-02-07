Drake Keeps Blessing London With More Previews Of His New Music

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

No one knows exactly when More Life will arrive, but we can expect it soon and we know it will have it’s share of bangers. Here’s a clip of what looks like an afterparty, likely hosted during Drake’s consecutive shows in London for the Boy Meets World tour, where we get another quick listen to an unnamed cut featuring Drizzy and UK MC Giggs. The thundering bassline and Drake opting to go with the flows over singing is a good sign for what’s ahead.

“Demon’s just got out the can

I get my dough in advance

Love is just not in my plans

Not even taking a chance

Studio right in my yacht

I’m doing ten in a week

Hollow and I been in these streets

Dream about work in my sleep”

If it sounds somewhat familiar to anyone standing watch, it should because previous fan footage gave us a listen to the song being played during an intermission at one of the London shows. The quality’s a bit more crisp here and it’s also fun watching Drake reacting to his own music. Of course, the song hasn’t been labeled as a More Life track so maybe it’s just wishful thinking to believe that every leaked song or tune that plays during his tour will wind up on the playlist. Chances are the recent Wizkid-assisted song will but just where this one will wind up. Check out the previously mentioned footage below and stay tuned.



