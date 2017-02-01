A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST

For the first time in what seems like forever, Nicki Minaj and Drake are back together again.

The posted a pic with Champagne Papi on Instagram, sans caption, location or any indication of when or where it was taken. But, who cares? The main thing is they’re back together, as friends and co-workers, of course. If it seems like these Drake and Nicki haven’t been seen together publicly in ages, the reason boils down to the fact Drake and Meek Mill, Nicki’s former bae, were engaged in a lengthy war of words, which some suspect was spurred by her. Now that Omeeka is no more, Nicki’s free to hang around her “Truffle Butter” collaborator with it causing static and it also opens the door for them to record together, which is something fans have been waiting to see and hear happen for a while now.

And it all comes only a few weeks after she popped up during one of Lil Wayne’s interviews. At the time, Wayne let it be known the principle players for Young Money were all on good terms again. “I got my key players. I got my Nicki, I got my Drizzy. So, we’re going to be alright,” he said.

Does this mean new music between the two soon? That’s a little bit harder to gauge, but Nicki’s been in the studio working on new material and the signs point to a new project from her at some point soon. Let’s just hope there’s room for a Drake feature to make the reunion official.