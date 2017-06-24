Getty Image

OVO Sound has long been a treasure trove of Drake music but Drizzy and his crew may have outdone themselves with the latest installment after they unleashed a track that just might be the banger of the summer. The new track appears to be a part of whatever Metro Boomin has planned for this summer, and he couldn’t have tapped into the market any better by tossing Drake and Offset onto one of his thumping productions for “No Complaints.”

Metro let loose that he had something on the way last night when he posted the artwork for the track on Instagram with the warning “tomorrow night #haterswillsayitsphotoshop.”

tomorrow night #haterswillsayitsphotoshop A post shared by Metro Boomin (@metroboomin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

He was probably right, as the combination would have sounded too good to be true, but Metro kept his promise with the new song. Offset handles most of the heavy lifting, offering a verse and a hook and doing his normal scene-stealing thing, even next to a star with the oversized gravitational pull of Drake.

Still, Drake does his damnedest to match his counterpart, riding the beat with ease and fitting in right next to the Migos rapper. Drake approaches the track a little different than Offset, with a stuttering flow that clashes perfectly with Offset’s jibber jabber approach. Whatever Metro has cooking up this was as good a start as he could hope for, and now we just wait for whatever other superstar mixes he’s waiting to unleash this summer.