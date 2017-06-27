Drake Finally Announced The Eighth Annual OVO Fest

🦉🌺 Tickets go on sale THURSDAY A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 27, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

It was beginning to seem like Drake might skip out on OVO Fest this year after hosting the event in his Toronto hometown for seven years in a row. He had already wrapped up his Boy Meets World tour and didn’t appear to be gearing up for a new run to promote his latest album. All you Drizzy stans in the six can relax now, because the Big Man is about to give you More Life, more everything.

Drake to Instagram today where he revealed that OVO Fest will go down this summer on August 7th at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. Besides himself, other acts on the official lineup include label stalwarts like Majid Jordan, PartyNextDoor, DVSN and Roy Woods. But, because this is OVO Fest we’re talking about, you can bet almost anything that there will be a myriad of surprise guests to turn the party all the way up.

One of the most memorable OVO Fests took place back in 2015. That was the year that Drake torpedoed Meek Mill while running through both his diss tracks, “Charged Up” and “Back To Back,” while a slideshow of Meek memes scrolled through behind him. Kanye showed up. So did Pharrell, and Future and Travis Scott.

According to Drake, tickets to this year’s OVO Fest go on sale this Thursday through Ticketmaster.