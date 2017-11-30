When you get called to the principals office… @champagnepapi | #WeTheNorth A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

The Toronto Raptors’ most notable celebrity fan is Drake, which totally makes sense: Aside from famously being a Toronto native, he’s also been the team’s official “global ambassador” since 2013. So it’s not a huge surprise to see him at a Raptors game, so when they took on the Charlotte Hornets last night, Drake was there, and he left his mark on the proceedings.

After the game, he interviewed Kyle Lowry, and that was a hit-or-miss experience, but things got even more awkward during the game, when stadium cameras caught Drake pouring a can of grapefruit Perrier into a OVO-branded cup. “Caught” seems like an attacking word and perhaps not the best choice considering what’s happening here, but Drake sure reacted like he was found with his hand in the cookie jar. Once he realized he was being filmed, he stopped pouring and nervously darted his head every which way before pouring one last bit of sparkling water and putting the can down.

It’s a weird and hilarious clip, so naturally, Twitter is pouncing all over it, and the reactions are great. It’s been too long since Meme Drake reared his head, and we’re delighted to have him back. Check out some of the best tweets below.