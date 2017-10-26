Drake Teased A New Quavo Collaboration At His Birthday Party ‘Re-Bar Mitzvah’

#Drake
Hip-Hop Editor
10.26.17

Instagram

Scorpio season is in full effect thanks to Drake‘s ironic 31st birthday “re-bar mitzvah,” where The Boy decided to sneak-release a new collaboration with Quavo of the Migos. Fortunately, camera phones are everywhere in 2017, giving those of us who weren’t quite cool enough to make it on the list a glimpse at the snippet before it’s released (if it is). They each showcase more of the signature Migos flow in the snippet, trading quatrains about — what else — stunting and representing for their respective crews. Check it out below.

@quavohuncho x @champagnepapi SNIPPET 😱🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on

The pair has always made a dynamic duo thanks to their harmonious approach to blending rapping with singing and the slight differences between their vocal tones and subject matter. It was Drake who helped bring Migos to national prominence with his turn on the remix of their banging 2013 ode to high fashion, “Versace.”And while his use of the triplet flow they helped popularize initially drew some criticism from the group, eventually they foursome settled into a prolific and mutually-beneficial musical alliance.

Now, Offset is helping Drake drop low-key bangers, Quavo popped up on Drake’s most recent projects, More Life, to provide the inescapably catchy hook to playlist standout “Portland,” and apparently, Quavo and Drake have more tunes for your headtop coming down the pipeline.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeMigosQuavo

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP