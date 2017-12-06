Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As strange as it sounds, nobody has been involved in more rap beef in recent memory than everybody’s favorite Toronto singer, Drake. Yes, The 6 God seems to ruffle a ton of feathers, and he does not shy away from passive-aggressively praying on his foes and even hitting them below the belt just for a reaction. He’s bumped heads subliminally with the likes of Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and of course more overtly with Pusha T, Kid Cudi and Meek Mill.

Well, now you can relive all of Drake’s many ups and downs and various feuds in video game form thanks to a rapper and independent game developer named Sprightly. The Legend of Drake: Rise of the 6 God is a 16-bit game fashioned as an old school role-playing game, in which you play as Drake and traverse through the many events of his career.

In a trailer for the game, Drake is seen journeying through a colorful world to battle the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West in a turn-based RPG style battle system, and all of the text dialogue comes in the form of various lyrics from Drake songs. There’s even a mini-game of sorts where Drizzy tries to swoon the woman who is so often the object of his affection: Nicki Minaj.

Spightly spoke to Pigeons and Planes about the game, revealing that it’s the first game of this type that he’s ever designed, and that Legend Of Drake has been in the works over a year and a half, and took over 500 hours of work to complete.

“I chose Drake as the main character not only because I like his music, but because of how polarizing he is in the rap community and the many enemies and friends he has aligned himself with over the years,” the rapper turned developer said. “I feel like rap beefs have been the igniter for some of my favorite songs, so the initial thought for the game came from imagining how great that adversarial energy would work for a video game.”

The game is free, and available for download for Mac and PC at Sprightly’s website here.