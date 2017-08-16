It Appears That Drake Is Opening Up His Own OVO Branded Restaurant In Toronto

08.16.17

Actor. Basketball enthusiast. Apple spokesman. Jordan brand ambassador. One of the biggest music stars on Planet Earth. Suffice to say, Drake is a man who keeps a wide portfolio, extending his reach into a number of different worlds through an array of competing ventures. Now, he’s looking to add to his already impressive collection of titles with a brand new one: restauranteur.

Yesterday, different images and videos began to trickle in on social media, depicting a brand new establishment located at the heart of Toronto’s financial district. Named 6 Pick, the outside sign also bore the instantly recognizable mark of Drake’s OVO brand owl. Even with the absence of an official announcement, it didn’t take much for people to put two-and-two together.

Pick 6 is set near the corner of Yonge and Wellington St., and takes over the space of another restaurant called Houston Bar And Grill — I guess he leaves his appreciation for that city down south. While details remain scant at this time, many are speculating that based on the name and its correlation to football, that Drake’s restaurant will be a kind of sports bar.

Of course all the real Drizzy stans know that this is actually Drake’s second dining enterprise he’s undertaken in his hometown. Last year, the 6 God went in as a quiet investor on an establishment named Fring’s.

