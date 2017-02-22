Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Drake has (work work work work) worked with Rihanna many times over the years. And that back catalog of collaborations gave him a perfect way to celebrate the Bajan star’s birthday. The Views rapper took a moment to pay tribute to Rihanna at a concert in Dublin, performing a medley of their hits together.

“I wanna pay tribute tonight because it’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody that I’ve got a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake said. “We just gonna do this in Dublin tonight: Instead of singing happy birthday we’re going to set it off just like this.”

He jumped into “Work” before segueing into “Take Care” and “Too Good.” Check out a fan-shot videos of the medley up top and below.

Drake did a tribute for Rihanna’s bday before performing their collabs and I died!!! pic.twitter.com/NsMx7QkE4S — ㅤㅤㅤ (@biebersrevival) February 21, 2017

Drake appears to be far more appreciative of Rihanna than he is of his various Grammys. Though, to be fair, even Drake knows that “Hotline Bling” is not a rap song. And he doesn’t appear to be sweating the fact that “Work” lost out on Record of the Year, if his Instagram didn’t make that obvious.