Getty Image

If you need more proof the Obamas are big fans of Drake, look no further than Sasha Obama. The 15-year-old beauty was spotted chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool in Miami over the weekend with one of Drake’s OVO dad hats.

Sasha’s unlikely endorsement of Drake’s logoed merch was of course noticed by the rapper because the first daughter wearing your merch is definitely something worth calling home about. The OVO don dada posted the image of Sasha’s low-key look on his Instagram with the simple caption, “Style Popper.”