Drake’s Summer Sixteen Tour Just Made History

Getty Image

More life and more history-making moments for Drake. The rap king just scored himself another record after his “One Dance” hit broke one billion streams on Spotify, making him the first artist to reach a billi on the streaming service. With all the numbers tabulated and calculated, Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour with Future is now the highest grossing hip-hop tour of all time. The previous record was held by The Throne (Jay Z and Kanye West).

Per Pollstar, Drake’s tour brought in a whopping $84.3 million off 54 shows, enough to dethrone his rap idols. Also interesting is Papi performed at fewer venues than The Throne and still came up on top. Jay Z and Kanye West played 63 dates in 2011 and grossed $75 million, while Drake played 54.

Between this new record, his streaming records and his Billboard records, it’s clear to everyone, even his haters, that Drake doesn’t have any competition and stands alone as the “hottest rapper in the game.” Damn a list.

It will be fun to see how he plans to outdo himself this year. As you know, More Life soon come, plus he has that upscale and “classy” strip club slated for this year as well. For fans wanting a sample of “The Ballet,” the strip club enthusiast is launching a pop-up shop for his new spot during Superbowl weekend next month.