Take Care 6 Year Anniversary…here’s a pic of me looking at some early draft of a track list…photo by @ovo40 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:16am PST

While there still appears to be plenty of debate about Take Care‘s classic status, there’s no denying that Drake set the course of hip-hop music and culture for the better part of the next decade with his second album. He avoided the dreaded sophomore jinx, helped to launch the career of The Weeknd, and solidified his place in the upper echelon of rap — all while putting us in touch with our emotions by pouring out his. Fans are still clamoring for a sequel, even now. Today, on the sixth anniversary of the album’s release, The Boy himself shared a glimpse a possible version of the game-changing album, posting a photo of the original tracklist to his Instagram.

While the photo is a little blurry and difficult to make out, a little zooming and a lot of squinting reveal that several tracks from the loaded, 21-song release would not have made it onto this earlier version, while many of the iconic transitions it’s become known for would have sounded completely different. “Cameras” moves up several slots, and would have played into “Hate Sleeping Alone,” which by itself is one change that might have made the emotional response from fans a little more than they could handle. Feel free to update your playlists — at your own risk.

See below for the original Take Care tracklist, as shared by Drake.

1. “Over My Dead Body”

2. “Shot For Me”

3. “Headlines”

4. “Crew Love”

5. “Take Care”

6. “Marvin’s Room”

7. “Underground Kings”

8. “We’ll Be Fine”

9. “Lord Knows”

10. “You [Unreadable]”

11. “Cameras”

12. “Hate Sleeping Alone”

13. “[Unreadable]”

14. “Look What You’ve Done”

15. “[Unreadable]”

16. “Practice”

17. “The Ride”