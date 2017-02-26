Starboy and The Boy on tour in Europe right now…🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Drake is currently globetrotting thanks to his Boy Meets World tour, making his way through Europe with some surprises to keep crowds guessing. So far Young Thug has been a fixture and Drake performed a Rihanna medley to celebrate her birthday, but Saturday might’ve brought the biggest surprise yet.

Referring to him as “the real Starboy,” The Weeknd took the stage with Drake in Oberhausen, Germany to perform “The Hills” from his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness. The connection between the two goes all the way back to 2011 according to Complex, with Drake putting the spotlight on his fellow Canadian’s House of Balloons mixtape. It’s apparently been an odd relationship on and off since that point, but Saturday’s appearance proved that professional competition doesn’t always mean doom for a friendship. Canadians have to stick together.