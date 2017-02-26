A Timeline of The Non-Beef Between Eminem And Drake

The Weeknd Joined Drake On Stage In Germany For A Performance Of ‘The Hills’

#Drake
02.26.17 2 hours ago

Starboy and The Boy on tour in Europe right now…🌺

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake is currently globetrotting thanks to his Boy Meets World tour, making his way through Europe with some surprises to keep crowds guessing. So far Young Thug has been a fixture and Drake performed a Rihanna medley to celebrate her birthday, but Saturday might’ve brought the biggest surprise yet.

Referring to him as “the real Starboy,” The Weeknd took the stage with Drake in Oberhausen, Germany to perform “The Hills” from his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness. The connection between the two goes all the way back to 2011 according to Complex, with Drake putting the spotlight on his fellow Canadian’s House of Balloons mixtape. It’s apparently been an odd relationship on and off since that point, but Saturday’s appearance proved that professional competition doesn’t always mean doom for a friendship. Canadians have to stick together.

Bro from day. 🆗

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSBoy Meets World TourDrakethe weeknd

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP