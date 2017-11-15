Drake Stopped His Show And Threatened A Fan Who Was Touching Women Inappropriately: ‘I Will F*ck You Up’

#Drake
11.15.17 6 mins ago

I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd and start a fight #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi

A post shared by louisesukari (@louisesukari) on

Concerts should be safe spaces. If you buy a ticket to a live event, you should be allowed to enjoy the show without fear of being groped by those around you. Someone who firmly believes this principle is Drake, who recently stopped his show in Australia to intercede when he saw someone amongst the crowd inappropriately putting his hands all over some girls.

Drake was in the middle of performing “Know Yourself,” at a smallish club last night, when, having just reached the “Running through the six with my woes,” line, he looked out and saw something that didn’t appear right. Immediately he called for his DJ to cut the music and addressed a dude in the audience, warning him to stop what he was doing.

“If you don’t stop touching girls,” he said, “I will come out there and f*ck you up.” Then, just so the guy understood, he repeated himself. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls I’m gonna come out there and f*ck your ass up.” After that, Drake put his mic down, but kept talking to the offender, before cueing the music back up and proceeding with the show.

Note to everyone out there, if you’re heading out to a Drake show — or any public event where you’re in the company of strangers — keep your damn hands to yourself, unless you want the 6 God to personally intervene.

