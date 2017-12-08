Drake is one of the biggest stars in the world, but he and his team keep their ears to the streets unlike probably any other household name entertainer. It’s safe to say most people who are doing impromptu NBA sideline reporting aren’t rubbing shoulders with some of the most “authentic” trap rappers around, but Drake is a little different, which is why he ended up on the 2017 best song and album lists in a relatively quiet year since dropping More Life. Cue “Bring It Back,” his bouncy collaboration with Atlanta rapper Trouble – who is currently incarcerated for unknown charges.

The collaboration was talked up by Trouble for months, and now we finally get to hear it. Producer Mike Will Made-It crafted a bare instrumental that still managed to retain the producer’s trademark spaciness, in which Drake uses his lazy flow to flex over sharp snares. “You can’t push us to the edge, Trouble from the edge,” Drake cleverly rhymes about his Edgewood, Atlanta-based co-pilot. Mike Will Made-It says that the track has a video, but who knows when it will be released.

The track is a nice end-of-year gift from Drake, who’s had a typically busy couple months. He filmed a hilarious commercial with his dad, celebrated the anniversary of Take Care on IG, and even shouted out one-time nemesis Meek Mill, who’s facing similar woes with the criminal justice system to Trouble.