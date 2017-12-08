Drake Flexes All Over Atlanta Rapper Trouble’s ‘Bring It Back’ Collab With Mike Will Made-It

12.08.17 1 hour ago

Drake is one of the biggest stars in the world, but he and his team keep their ears to the streets unlike probably any other household name entertainer. It’s safe to say most people who are doing impromptu NBA sideline reporting aren’t rubbing shoulders with some of the most “authentic” trap rappers around, but Drake is a little different, which is why he ended up on the 2017 best song and album lists in a relatively quiet year since dropping More Life. Cue “Bring It Back,” his bouncy collaboration with Atlanta rapper Trouble – who is currently incarcerated for unknown charges.

This Been like the Best year of my life #OnLord ainnn lyin!, So i guess its only right it ends with a lil chaos!. I foreva have and will Be responsiBle for anythang i commit myself to! You gotta take these Losses the same way you do when you Win!!.. SpeedBallin, i lost my freedom again, But never my faith.. For those who don’t know But do care, i’ll Be turning myself in in the morning to finish this chapter off Back Behind the G-Wall, unfortunately!! To my fans friends and family i love yall. ErBody move smooth out dis Bitch dawg! I’ll see yall next year! 〽️〽️🅱️ #ImJustTrouB #StackPrayAndStayOutTheWay 🙏🏾 Get at @hundon__dill or @eastlake_stacey for any info you need on me! #BlessUp #MOBFOREVA

The collaboration was talked up by Trouble for months, and now we finally get to hear it. Producer Mike Will Made-It crafted a bare instrumental that still managed to retain the producer’s trademark spaciness, in which Drake uses his lazy flow to flex over sharp snares. “You can’t push us to the edge, Trouble from the edge,” Drake cleverly rhymes about his Edgewood, Atlanta-based co-pilot. Mike Will Made-It says that the track has a video, but who knows when it will be released.

The track is a nice end-of-year gift from Drake, who’s had a typically busy couple months. He filmed a hilarious commercial with his dad, celebrated the anniversary of Take Care on IG, and even shouted out one-time nemesis Meek Mill, who’s facing similar woes with the criminal justice system to Trouble.

