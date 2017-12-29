Getty Image

Mike Will Made-It is developing a gift for bringing A1 performances out of the top-tier rappers he works with. His thundering beat for Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” announced the Compton MC’s triumphant return ahead of DAMN., and now he’s giving Kendrick’s primary rival a chance to shine with “Bring It Back.” While incarcerated Atlanta rapper Trouble is the headliner with a guest verse from The Boy, anytime Drake gets on there’s a strong chance of a show-stealing appearance, and that’s exactly what happens here.

Mike Will’s hypnotic beat provides the perfect backdrop for Trouble’s menacing boasts, but it’s Drake’s verse that will probably provide the biggest draw for most fans. Drake doesn’t disappoint, coming in for the anchor verse just as the beat switches up, promising to react to anyone who pushes him and Trouble to the edge: “You can’t push us to the edge, Trouble from the edge.”

Mike’s had a busy and productive 2017, working with Adidas for an innovative beat built around NFL player Von Miller’s heartbeat and giving Big Sean one of his hardest beats of the year. Meanwhile, Drake has been promising new music for 2018, and this just might be the start of a run that brings him back into the spotlight.