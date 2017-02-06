Drake Is Getting Everyone’s Hopes Up For A Young Money Reunion Show

Nicki Minaj: The Queen of Shock Value

Now that Young Money’s “Big Three” is back together, it’s only right that they plot out ways to make the most out of it, right? Leave it to Drake to plant the seed that a reunion tour between him, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne is now a distinct possibility for the near future.

Champagne Papi is in the midst of his consecutive night performances for his Boy Meets World tour in London and he teased the idea to the audience. He posed the idea to the crowd more as a statement than a question. “I just got off the phone with Nicki and she told me to tell y’all, ‘Hello,’” he says in a video captured by a fan. “We might have to do something special, we might have to do some Young Money reunion sh*t out here this summer.”

He continued, “I might have to bring all my friends from America, all my friends from Canada, the whole OVO. So listen, this is the last chance tonight. It’s up to each and every one of y’all. If you ready to work with me, I’ma work with you. We gon’ come back and kill this sh*t.”

Although nothing’s obviously set in stone, a tour boasting those three names would surely pack venues across the U.S. and abroad.

