Big Baby DRAM a earned a reputation for bright, colorful, creative music videos, and his new visual for “Gilligan” featuring ASAP Rocky and Juicy J is no exception. The upbeat, Virginian rapper and singer borrows a little inspiration from the song’s namesake for the surreal clip, adding in a dash of knowing parody of 1950s conservatism to wink-nudge anyone who might think the Nadia Lee Cohen-directed, booty-filled video is a little too over-the-top.

DRAM has been touring with Kendrick Lamar while working on a follow-up to his self-titled debut LP, keeping his momentum going with a head-turning NPR Tiny Desk special that proved the cheery “Cha Cha” rapper was a legit talent. Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky could use a little goodwill after the ASAP Mob angered hip-hop heads by saying that they are the best rap crew out of New York, even though they have been compared to the Wu-Tang Clan already.

The video “Gilligan” features the three rappers amid a cluster of grocery shopping, retro-styled models, using lasers from their eyes to turn the ladies’ skirt suits into thongs, prompting some energetic twerking performances in the store parking lot. Then, it’s off to an extravagantly appointed dining room for a feast that turns out to be… more booty. Also, for some reason, Rocky holds a puppy while he raps his verse. It’s all quite a trip.