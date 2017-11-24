Getty Image

While most of us Americans were gathered with family and friends and enjoying the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginia rap star and singer DRAM was continuing to show the hustle that it takes to get ahead. It’s the same kind of fortitude that allowed him to soar to #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 for his monster hit in 2016, “Broccoli,” and that has quickly accelerated him to become one of music’s most in-demand guest stars, be it with Neil Young or with Gorillaz.

Last night, DRAM (now with 100% less periods) offered up a surprise three-song EP in honor of the holidays. Titled #1HappyHoliday in a reference to the artist’s debut EP #1Epic, the mini-record provides a festive trio of tunes for a genre that is typically light on Christmas fare. The release includes a cover of the legendary Nat King Cole (“The Christmas Song”) and sports an appearance from DRAM’s own mother, billed hilariously as BigBabyMom on the classic “Silver Bells.” The songs all showcase DRAM as a singer more than a rapper, though he does punch up the beloved oldies with his own flair and swagger.

Give DRAM’s #1HappyHoliday a spin below, and then think of ways to explain to your own mother why you haven’t collaborated on a Christmas song yet.