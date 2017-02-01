Much like Migos before him, D.R.A.M. almost got swept aside as a casualty of the Drake Effect yet managed to survive and find his way to the top of the charts with no assistance required. Having made a name for himself, Big Baby’s the latest artist to be featured in NPR’s wonderful Tiny Desk concert series and he nails it, all while wearing his infectious smile.

In the performance clip, the Hampton, Virginia singer and rapper is backed by keys, drums and a guitar as he runs through a five-song set that includes “Cash Machine,” “Cute,” “Sweet VA Breeze,” “Special” and his big hit “Broccoli.” The last song is, of course, the Lil Yachty collab that went double Platinum and scored a no. 1 slot on Billboard and is up for Grammy award. It’s one of several bangers that come from an album, Big Baby D.R.A.M., one of 2016’s best in this writer’s opinion, that was filled with similarly styled songs that are upbeat and fun.

There’s a reason D.R.A.M. is still here outlasting any initial predictions of him being a one-hit wonder with ease. The reason for his success is hidden in plain sight in his name’s acronym: Does Real Ass Music. Watch and listen to his Tiny Desk showing to see the proof.