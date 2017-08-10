Damn, lol A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Florida’s XXXTentacion may be one of the most problematic rappers around, but all of that controversy isn’t stopping him from achieving success and continuously growing his fanbase exponentially. He’s one of the most talked about acts around at the moment and now he has officially invaded Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN tour thanks to D.R.A.M.

Both D.R.A.M. and XXXTentacion posted the surprise appearance on their social media accounts, with D.R.A.M. saying “shout out to the homie @xxxtentacion for coming out #DAMNtour” on Twitter, with XXX simply adding “Damn, lol” on Instagram.