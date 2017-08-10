D.R.A.M. Surprised Fans At Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN Tour With An Appearance From XXXTentacion

#Kendrick Lamar
08.10.17 1 hour ago

Damn, lol

A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on

Florida’s XXXTentacion may be one of the most problematic rappers around, but all of that controversy isn’t stopping him from achieving success and continuously growing his fanbase exponentially. He’s one of the most talked about acts around at the moment and now he has officially invaded Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN tour thanks to D.R.A.M.

Both D.R.A.M. and XXXTentacion posted the surprise appearance on their social media accounts, with D.R.A.M. saying “shout out to the homie @xxxtentacion for coming out #DAMNtour” on Twitter, with XXX simply adding “Damn, lol” on Instagram.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSD.R.A.M.Kendrick LamarXXXTentacion

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 13 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP