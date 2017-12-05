Dreezy, 6lack, And Kodak Black Take On Trump In The Animated Video For ‘Spar’

Hip-Hop Editor
12.05.17

Dreezy, the Chicago rapper who called out the BET Hip-Hop Awards for snubbing herself and others on their 2017 nominations, is not known for backing down or biting her tongue. Now, she sets her sights on a different target along with Atlanta rapper 6lack and Florida upstart Kodak Black to take our national leadership to task with the animated music video for “Spar,” the loose track that the trio released back in October.

Borrowing some visual cues from the character design style of the popular animated satire The Boondocks, cartoon versions of the three rappers air their grievances with the current administration in a similarly-animated parody of Washington DC. The video was conceived by Tristan Zammit, who has also worked with Lil Yachty and ASAP Ferg and touches on issues from police brutality and racist sentencing laws to the perceived bigotry of a certain someone in high public office who can’t seem to stop insulting various ethnic and cultural groups.

Those Tiki torches from the white supremacist march on Charlottesville, Virginia even make an appearance during 6lack’s verse, making it quite clear to whom the rapper is directing his invective. The visuals during Dreezy’s verse also reference the flooding in cities like New Orleans and Houston, as well as a “Free Meek Mill” shout out.

Around The Web

TAGS6LACKDreezyKodak Blackspar

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP