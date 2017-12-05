Dreezy, the Chicago rapper who called out the BET Hip-Hop Awards for snubbing herself and others on their 2017 nominations, is not known for backing down or biting her tongue. Now, she sets her sights on a different target along with Atlanta rapper 6lack and Florida upstart Kodak Black to take our national leadership to task with the animated music video for “Spar,” the loose track that the trio released back in October.

Borrowing some visual cues from the character design style of the popular animated satire The Boondocks, cartoon versions of the three rappers air their grievances with the current administration in a similarly-animated parody of Washington DC. The video was conceived by Tristan Zammit, who has also worked with Lil Yachty and ASAP Ferg and touches on issues from police brutality and racist sentencing laws to the perceived bigotry of a certain someone in high public office who can’t seem to stop insulting various ethnic and cultural groups.

Those Tiki torches from the white supremacist march on Charlottesville, Virginia even make an appearance during 6lack’s verse, making it quite clear to whom the rapper is directing his invective. The visuals during Dreezy’s verse also reference the flooding in cities like New Orleans and Houston, as well as a “Free Meek Mill” shout out.