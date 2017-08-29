Toronto R&B duo DVSN announced their new album in typically dramatic, Drake-influenced fashion, with a beautifully-shot trailer that generated excitement among the band’s fans. While the trailer did not reveal the release date, it did share the name of the group’s forthcoming album: The Morning After.

It’s no wonder the trailer generated such anticipation. DVSN’s debut LP, Sept. 5th, was considered one of the best albums of 2016, and their appearance on October’s Very Own boss Drake’s album Views was considered one of the highlights of that album.

They’ve spent the year touring and playing Drake’s OVO Fest as well as Toronto’s Canada Day celebration, apparently while preparing the follow-up to the stellar Sept. 5th.

According to the album poster(!) they released last week resembling a movie poster, the album will of course feature Noah “40” Shebib, Aubrey “Drake” Graham, and Olever El Khatib, the brain trust that makes OVO one of the biggest names in urban music today. The label also recently confirmed upcoming projects from other members including Majid Jordan’s The Space Between, Roy Woods’ Say Less, and PartyNextDoor’s Club Atlantis. You can view the trailer up top and the movie poster style announcement from DVSN’s Instagram page below.