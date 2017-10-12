Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eminem’s anti-Donald Trump BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle (now titled “Storm”) was practically inescapable yesterday, with discussion ranging from how dope many folks thought it was to questions about why previous artists who confronted Donald Trump didn’t garner the same response, so of course, the various hosts of late night talk shows were going to work it into their monologues or sketches somehow. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and James Corden all put their own hilarious spin on the passionate performance or imagined how The Donald would naturally respond to it (honestly, isn’t it kind of weird that he hasn’t tweeted anything about it at all yet?).

Colbert’s opening “deleted scenes” sketch, which you can watch above, depicted the unseen impact Em’s four-minute rant had on the parking garage environment in which the clip was filmed. Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon’s video team imagined what a Donald Trump diss track would sound like, and James Corden and Seth Meyers both worked some pretty clever jokes into the opening monologues. Watch each of the clips below.

All this publicity will likely only benefit Eminem come November 17th. That’s when his new, heavily anti-Trump album, the long-awaited follow-up to The Marshall Mathers LP 2, is rumored to be dropping, and with all this attention, it’s sure to be a big hit if it does.