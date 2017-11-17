Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well, Eminem’s new album Revival didn’t release on November 17th like the rumors said it would, but Eminem still made his presence felt on the last Friday before Thanksgiving by popping up on Shade 45 radio for a rare interview. It was mostly lighthearted, though Em did discuss some of the details of his album, like how Rick Rubin produced “three or four songs,” and Dr. Dre mostly handled mixing duties, as Em said he “mixed a few records.”

One topic he did discuss at length though was Beyonce, and how his collaboration with her, “Walk On Water” came about. “Beyonce is amazing, and it’s been on my wishlist for a long time,” Em said. “But I never really had a song that I felt like would be right to present to her, so I was kind of waiting. Then me and (my manager) Paul (Rosenberg) kicked the idea around after I finished it, and based on what it was about, I felt like she probably could relate to this too.”

Em also revealed that, much like everybody else, he’s a member of the BeyHive, as he marveled at Beyonce’s perfection and precision as an artist, and explained that’s why he felt she would be perfect for the record. “Beyonce is always — everything she does is so perfect,” Em said admiringly. “But the pressure is behind that for her to do it so perfect, I felt like she could probably relate to that. I told her, ‘I’ve never seen you make a mistake before. Ever’ Performance-wise, everything. Every song she puts out, every album, it’s so calculated and precise. Everything is always so perfect.”

He talked about a few other topics, including his infamous Donald Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards this year, and his optimistic thoughts on the current state of hip-hop, saying “I try to stay up on everything that’s out.”

Check out a few other clips from the show below.