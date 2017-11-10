Getty Image

It’s official, Eminem is back and he brought Beyonce with him. Yes, Eminem has finally made his grand return to music and brought along Bey with him for their new track “Walk On Water.” With a new album, Revival, rumored to be releasing next week, the superstar duo delivers a piano-backed, introspective track that sees them both coming to grips with their mortality even when their fans can’t.

Naturally, with the current and longstanding owner of the internet — thanks to her Halloween costume, her twins or her other twins — a part of the track, the reactions from Twitter have been loud and boisterous. The BeyHive obviously supports Bey wherever she goes and this time is no different. Whether they’re simply basking in the glory of her mere existence or celebrating the fact that Em and Beyonce have — in their minds at least — upstaged Taylor Swift on the day she released her new album Reputation, fans are elated.

As always, there are also some would-be pundits giving criticism to the track, but their condemnations are being outweighed by those simply celebrating the track and the collaboration that came out of nowhere. Check out some of the best reactions to Eminem and Beyonce’s “Walk On Water” below.

Eminem and Beyonce saved this friday. Just when i thought we would be stuck mediocrity today, the Lord blessed us. pic.twitter.com/YAOMGAyNVo — The Notorious N.A.T (@Natalia90131) November 10, 2017

Thank you Eminem/Beyonce for dropping this just in time to keep Taylor Swift off that #1 spot. You’re the real MVPs. — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) November 10, 2017

Haven't even heard the Eminem and Beyonce song but I'm already sick of it getting played before every college football commercial break for the next 3 years — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) November 10, 2017

#WalkOnWater Beyoncé and Eminem both talking about being scared to let down fans on a track I was unprepared pic.twitter.com/Fn9Evm7XsF — Nae Grande (@arianatorhill) November 10, 2017

Eminem and Beyonce pic.twitter.com/NnBQXSMw6U — Sal IS ALL IN (@SSSMCDLOOVE) November 10, 2017

Beyoncé and Eminem really dropped a collab to save us from Taylor day. pic.twitter.com/luBTbxx8Sq — Christina (@xitschristina) November 10, 2017

NEW EMINEM SONG WITH BEYONCÉ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/ORCbriBlIH — Beysus † Godga (@BeyLovesGaga) November 10, 2017

*trying to enjoy Beyoncé in peace*

*enter Eminem’s voice* pic.twitter.com/sR8KTvM7PI — Martin Luther Kween (@YoungBossquiat) November 10, 2017

Listen, we are going to pretend this Eminem and Beyoncé song did not happen. It does not exist. Everyone makes mistakes. Beyoncé just made her first. We are giving her the benefit of the doubt. pic.twitter.com/rOeHT94qrc — Jon (@prasejeebus) November 10, 2017

when Beyoncé’s singing turns to Eminem’s part pic.twitter.com/YDQef36BmZ — reggie (@1942bs) November 10, 2017

I’m only listening to that new Eminem song for the Beyoncé feature. That is all pic.twitter.com/fHSqWYdWjE — Fat Ass Kelly Price (@joshua_marvels) November 10, 2017

Omggggg Eminem’s single with Beyonce. He come to save 2017. pic.twitter.com/cjKERtcEVK — 𝔈𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 💜 (@AyeEstrella) November 10, 2017

walk on water by Eminem ft Beyonce pic.twitter.com/u6ST2yAsgg — Benedict Canja (@benbenilong) November 10, 2017

https://twitter.com/RealGemini18/status/929046072932085761

Taylor Swift- “my new album is out today go buy”

Eminem releases #WalkOnWater ft Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/DO9UIuAjnv

— Semaj 🤑 (yaboy_neutron…… — Jenn Go Hard (@JennGoHard) November 10, 2017

Beyoncé: “iiiii waaaaalk on waaaaaateeeeeer, but I ain’t no Jesus…” Eminem: *starts rapping me* me: pic.twitter.com/bojSQYv3EL — PARK CHAEYOUNG! PARK CHAEYOUNG! (@clearlyiconic) November 10, 2017

Eminem: "Wanna hear my new song? Issa Beyoncé feature on here" pic.twitter.com/bPTKyfuYfW — Chopperino With The Scopediddily (@AJThaJuiceman) November 10, 2017

me trying to listen to Eminem’s part pic.twitter.com/YsW5K9ph4x — Danny (@localblackicon) November 10, 2017