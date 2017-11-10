Eminem And Beyonce’s Rabid Fans Are Basking In The Glory Of Their Collaboration ‘Walk On Water’

#Twitter Reactions
It’s official, Eminem is back and he brought Beyonce with him. Yes, Eminem has finally made his grand return to music and brought along Bey with him for their new track “Walk On Water.” With a new album, Revival, rumored to be releasing next week, the superstar duo delivers a piano-backed, introspective track that sees them both coming to grips with their mortality even when their fans can’t.

Naturally, with the current and longstanding owner of the internet — thanks to her Halloween costume, her twins or her other twins — a part of the track, the reactions from Twitter have been loud and boisterous. The BeyHive obviously supports Bey wherever she goes and this time is no different. Whether they’re simply basking in the glory of her mere existence or celebrating the fact that Em and Beyonce have — in their minds at least — upstaged Taylor Swift on the day she released her new album Reputation, fans are elated.

As always, there are also some would-be pundits giving criticism to the track, but their condemnations are being outweighed by those simply celebrating the track and the collaboration that came out of nowhere. Check out some of the best reactions to Eminem and Beyonce’s “Walk On Water” below.

