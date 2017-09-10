Eminem Reportedly Has New Music With Dr. Dre On The Way And It Won’t Be On His New Album

#Dr. Dre #Eminem
Contributing Writer
09.10.17

Getty Image

If haven’t noticed, Eminem has slowly begun his rollout towards a new album he’s rumored to be dropping at some point this fall. Eminem’s return along with Taylor Swift’s reemergence is said to be a part of a Universal Music Group’s strategy to completely dominate the music business this year, and judging by Taylor’s early returns on her two new singles it’s probably going to work. The Eminem album rumor has all but been confirmed, and now word has come out that he has more new music on the way outside of his forthcoming album.

The Hollywood Reporter ran a report on Bodied, the battle rap film which boasts Eminem as a producer and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend. The film is coincidentally directed by Taylor Swift’s go-to video director Joseph Khan — who has stirred up some controversy with some very Eminem-esque attacks on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently — and in the report it was revealed that Eminem and Dr. Dre are putting together music for the film’s soundtrack. Though the music wasn’t in the early cut of the film that premiered at the festival, The Hollywood Reporter says Eminem’s songs will be on the soundtrack by the time it’s set to distribute.

With the album not yet confirmed, but Eminem doing festivals overseas and telling everybody “F*ck Donald Trump” every chance he gets, and a rumored single with Pink on the way, it looks like it’s going to be a busy fall and winter for Slim Shady.

Check out the trailer for Bodied below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dr. Dre#Eminem
TAGSBodiedDr. DreEminem

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP