Getty Image

If haven’t noticed, Eminem has slowly begun his rollout towards a new album he’s rumored to be dropping at some point this fall. Eminem’s return along with Taylor Swift’s reemergence is said to be a part of a Universal Music Group’s strategy to completely dominate the music business this year, and judging by Taylor’s early returns on her two new singles it’s probably going to work. The Eminem album rumor has all but been confirmed, and now word has come out that he has more new music on the way outside of his forthcoming album.

The Hollywood Reporter ran a report on Bodied, the battle rap film which boasts Eminem as a producer and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this weekend. The film is coincidentally directed by Taylor Swift’s go-to video director Joseph Khan — who has stirred up some controversy with some very Eminem-esque attacks on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently — and in the report it was revealed that Eminem and Dr. Dre are putting together music for the film’s soundtrack. Though the music wasn’t in the early cut of the film that premiered at the festival, The Hollywood Reporter says Eminem’s songs will be on the soundtrack by the time it’s set to distribute.

With the album not yet confirmed, but Eminem doing festivals overseas and telling everybody “F*ck Donald Trump” every chance he gets, and a rumored single with Pink on the way, it looks like it’s going to be a busy fall and winter for Slim Shady.

Check out the trailer for Bodied below.