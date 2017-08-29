Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Without an album to promote or many live dates to perform, Eminem has mostly remained out of the public eye for the last several months. Remember when he popped up out of nowhere during the Defiant Ones premiere with a new beard? That was pretty crazy right? Anyway, in what few public appearances, or spare musical offerings he has given recently, Em has voiced displeasure with out current President, Donald J. Trump, and at a recent headlining gig at the Reading Festival in the U.K., he once again decided to go after him.

“So Reading,” Marshall began. “I’m not about to stand up here and use this f*ckin’ stage for some kind of a platform to be all political and sh*t, and I don’t want to cause any controversy so I won’t say no names — but this motherf*cker Donald Trump I can’t stand!”

The crowd roared with approval and began a “F*ck Donald Trump” chant, which Em decided to spur on even further. “When I say ‘F*ck,’ you say ‘Trump!'” he commanded. “‘Cause he’s got our country f*cked up in America.” After the crowd repeated the chant for several minutes, Eminem then segued into the song “White America.”

You can check out footage from the performance above. The Trump exchange begins at around the 11-minute mark.