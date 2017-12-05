Getty Image

Eminem’s Revival rollout hasn’t exactly been a roaring success. His much-anticipated comeback single “Walk On Water,” with Beyonce flopped, and whether it was a coincidence or not, the album seems to have been pushed back afterward. Still, Em is a megastar and there’s plenty of buzz for his new album, and now, with a little more than a week left until Revival hits store shelves Shady himself took to Twitter to reveal the album’s tracklist and it has some big surprises.

The 19-track album, which features an interlude and a intro, features some of the familiar faces from Eminem albums like Pink and Skylar Gray, but it also features a few surprising names, and one stands out in particular: Ed Sheeran. Kehlani and Alicia Keys are set to make appearances as well, along with Phresher and New York rock band X Ambassadors. The one glaring omission after their much-ballyhooed about collaboration: 2 Chainz.

It would seem that Em is loading up on sung hooks for an album that, judging by the first single, represents a sort of turning point for the 45-year-old rapper. Beyond “Walk On Water,” nobody really knows what to expect from Revival, beyond faint whispers that it will feature some anti-Trump rhetoric after Em’s scathing freestyle at this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards. Guess we’ll all find out on December 15.

Check out the Revival tracklist below.